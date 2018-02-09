ZANU PF POLITBURO CRAFTS MANIFESTO

Zanu PF bigwigs spent the better part of yesterday cracking heads as they brainstormed over an election manifesto for the upcoming general election.



The crafting of the manifesto headlined yesterday’s politburo meeting’s three agenda items, which also included discussions over the party’s new regalia and slogans to be adopted by the party as elections beckon.



Details of the meeting were not immediately clear as it was still in progress by the time of going to print.



According to list of agenda items which the Daily News gleaned during the customary pre-meeting greetings, the party would discuss the manifesto, campaign regalia and slogans.

The party is trying hard to depart from the previous Robert Mugabe era where all the politics and sloganeering was centred around him and his wife.



Informed sources said the politburo’s main task yesterday was to identify the sharpest minds in the ruling part to try and come up with the best formula which could win it the elections.





The meeting was also reportedly meant to come up with workable guidelines for the manifesto drafters.



The party wants the preliminary draft to be completed by the first week of March when the next politburo meeting is due, according to one top Zanu PF official.



“After the drafters are done with the project, which they should do by the first week of March, they would then hand it over to the politburo at its next sitting for deliberation.

“Remember, the first meeting of the Zanu PF central committee is on at the end of March, so the party wants to complete this exercise by that time to enable it to campaign adequately ahead of the elections,” said the source.



Zanu PF was keeping a tight lid on the details of yesterday’s deliberations, even dispatching its spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo to dismiss journalists during the course of the meeting.



Khaya Moyo said the party was departing from the norm, whereby it gives a press conference at the end of each politburo meeting.



“Today, there will be no press conference at the end of the meeting, so you are free to go do other things,” said Khaya Moyo as he dismissed hordes of journalists who had gathered at the party’s national headquarters in Harare.



However, indications are that politburo member July Moyo, who is considered a key strategist, is being considered to lead the process along with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga; youth league chair Pupurai Togarepi and women’s league boss, Mabel Chinomona among others. Daily News