ZANU PF CONDEMNS MUJURU ATTACK

Zanu-PF has strongly condemned the violence perpetrated on National People’s Party leader Dr Joice Mujuru and members of her party by unknown assailants in Glen Norah, Harare, on Thursday.





Dr Mujuru was on the campaign trail ahead of the forthcoming general elections when the incident occurred. It’s not clear what triggered the attack, but zanu-pf yesterday said such acts do not have room in Zimbabwe’s political space.





This is in line with President Mnangagwa’s message to Zimbabweans and the world at large that the forthcoming elections should be free, fair, credible, transparent and violence-free. In a statement yesterday, zanu-pf Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said those behind such acts should face the full wrath of the law.





“With reference to the incident of assault on members of an opposition political party on February 1, 2018 in Glen Norah, Harare South District by whosoever, zanu-pf condemns such actions unreservedly,” he said.





“I understand the Zimbabwe Republic Police has made some arrests in connection with this, which is commendable. The law must therefore take its course. His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has consistently and persistently appealed to all Zimbabweans, irrespective of political parties they belong, to refrain from any form of violence in their day today activities. Peace is a prerequisite for development.”





To ensure that the political playing field is even, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would invite international observers from across the globe to monitor the elections. The President’s anti-violence message and economic reform have been consistent since he assumed office on November 24, last year. This had impressed the international community that is already positively responding to his calls for peace.



