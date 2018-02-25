WE HAD LOST RURAL VOTERS : MUTSVANGWA

ZANU-PF Women’s League has pledged to regain the respect of the electorate that was lost during the past years due to mistakes made by former president Robert Mugabe.





Speaking at a meeting held in Mutare last Thursday, secretary for administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said there was need to be humble and respectful to win over new members.





“In the past, support for Zanu-PF had gone down, especially in rural areas. But under the new dispensation, we need to show people that this is a party that respects people,” she said.





“We might love our party regalia, but there are times when you need to remove it to get into church and pray with the people. There are times when you see that if you chant slogans, people will not be happy. So just be humble and people will see how wonderful your party is.”





She said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been preaching a message of love and peace across the political divide and as such, the Women’s League was keen to engage the church for spiritual guidance.





“The spiritual element is required if we are to walk together because whoever you pray for does not forget you. Every one of you is a leader, you need to show people your best personality for them to respect you and your party,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.





She said investors preferred to put their money where there was peace, which was all the more reason for women in the province to sow love everywhere.





The President has on numerous occasions declared that Zimbabwe is open for business and promised to implement key reforms that will ensure that the operating environment is conducive for investment.





“We need investors and when they come, they should see that Zimbabwe is peaceful, it has people who work together despite their differences,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.





The Women’s League has already embarked on an initiative to recruit new members in the province. To date, the Manicaland Women’s League has held voter education meetings in Makoni, Mutasa, Zimunya and Marange.





Manicaland Women’s League chairperson Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa said the meetings would continue in all districts.





“We are mobilising women to vote. We have been explaining the new dispensation to people in the remote areas. We are now reaching out to them in their constituencies. We will have four meetings in each constituency, as we continue with mobilisation at village level,” she said.



