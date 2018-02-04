SHE WAS PESTERING ME FOR SEX : TEEN RAPES LIL SIS

A Gutu teenager stunned a Masvingo regional court last week when he admitted to repeatedly raping his six-year-old Grade One sister, claiming that the minor was always pestering him for sex. The 18-year-old teenager, who appeared before Masvingo regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga charged with rape, was sentenced to six years in prison.



Mrs Malunga initially slapped the rapist (name withheld to protect the victim) with an eight-year jail term, but conditionally suspended two years on condition that he doesn’t commit the same offence. In his defence, the teenager admitted that he raped his sister, but insisted that she kept badgering him daily for more sex.



“I did not know that it was a crime as I was used to having sex with the girl almost every day,” said teenager. “However, I was only inserting a tip of my manhood and the minor was enjoying it.”

In sentencing the teenager, Mrs Malunga considered that the convict was young and a first offender who was still at school and looking forward to writing his Ordinary Level examinations in November this year.





“You did not waste the court’s time when you pleaded guilty to raping the innocent minor,” she said. “The court has also considered your tender age and that you are still going to school doing Form Four.





“However, in aggravation you did a heinous crime by introducing an infant to sex for many occasions that you have lost count of. You will go to jail for a shorter period and you can pursue your education whilst in custody, the prison will provide you with that opportunity.”





Prosecutor Ms Mukai Mutumhe said on an unknown date, but sometime in November 2017, the teen bumped into his sister, who was in the company of another girl of her age, along a footpath on her way from school.





He called the minor and left her companion to proceed with her journey. He subsequently dragged his sister to a nearby bush and ordered her to undress before raping her. The victim screamed, but his brother threatened to assault her.

The court heard that the teenager routinely continued to rape her sister thereafter. However, luck ran out for him after the girl spilled the beans to her aunt, who made a report to Mpandawana police Growth Point, leading to his arrest. Herald