POPULAR GOLD DEALER KILLED IN CRASH





Mr Talent Mapanga died on the spot while his young brother Langelihle, their friends Ms Anna Manamana and Mr Arthur Zakeo who was driving the vehicle, were injured. Another passenger, only identified as Ashley escaped unhurt.

The five socialites were travelling to Kwekwe from Redcliff where they had attended Manamana’s birthday party. Mr Mapanga’s brother, Mr Munashe Mapanga said the accident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday.



He said his brothers and their friends were coming from a birthday party in Redcliff town.

“As they approached the 10km peg, the vehicle ahead of them reduced speed to avoid a cow but their driver instead overtook the vehicle and then hit the cow,” he said.



Mr Mapanga said after hitting the cow, the vehicle veered off the road, overturned and in the process Talent was thrown out through the window and he died on the spot.



