MORGAN TSVANGIRAI DIES

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died in South Africa, a senior official in his MDC party has said.





Mr Tsvangirai, 65, a former prime minister, had reportedly been suffering from colon cancer.





"He died this evening. The family communicated this to me," MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri told Reuters.





Mr Tsvangirai's career was marked by a long political struggle against former President Robert Mugabe.



