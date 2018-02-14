JACOB ZUMA RESIGNS

Jacob Zuma has just announced that he has resigned with immediate effect as the President of South Africa. The ANC had told him to resign of face impeachment.

“I have…come to the decision to resign as the president of the republic with immediate effect,” Zuma told reporters at the Union Buildings on Wednesday night.





Zuma’s time as president has been marked by controversy, ranging from his relationship with the controversial Gupta family, dropped charges of corruption and his acquittal on a charge of rape, to the upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.





The ANC caucus met earlier today on the outcomes of a meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC).





ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told the media afterward that they had given Zuma until Wednesday evening to resign. If not, the ANC would proceed with a motion of no confidence against him on Thursday to legally force him to resign according to the Constitution, he said.