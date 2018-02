G40 PUSHES FOR MUJURU, TSVANGIRAI COALITION

KEY negotiators in Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC Alliance and Joice Mujuru’s People’s Rainbow Coalition have reportedly left for South Africa for fresh talks aimed at providing opposition parties with a platform to form a broad coalition to challenge Zanu PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year’s elections.

Coalition for Democrats and other relatively small parties were reportedly part of the negotiations that will commence in Cape Town, South Africa, tomorrow and would be facilitated by international groups.

Intriguingly, the newly-formed New Patriotic Front (NPF), which is linked to the G40 faction in Zanu PF, reportedly has an interest in the new coalition talks and was pushing for Mujuru’s inclusion.

This followed a meeting between Mujuru and former President Robert Mugabe last week, where the latter reportedly apologised for pushing her out of Zanu PF and government.

Sources said the coalition talks were being disguised as a workshop.

An invitation letter gleaned by NewsDay read: “In Transformation Initiative (ITI), International IDEA, Trust Africa and the Zimbabwe Co-ordination Group (ZCG), IRI, Osisa and HSF would like to formally invite you to participate in an experience sharing workshop to review best practices and lessons learnt in electoral and governing coalition building across Africa.

“The organisers recognise your personal experience, expertise and interest in this subject. The first day will consist of experiences from selected countries and the second day has been kept relatively open to enable more organic discussions.

“This, we hope, will enable participants to engage more effectively with each other on specific matters of mutual interest.

“The first day of the workshop will entail conceptual and theoretical presentations and practical interactive sessions during which

participants will discuss and reflect on strategies, tools and resources to enhance effective coalitions.”