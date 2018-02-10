FIRST LADY GIVES UP PARLY SEAT

Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa has relinquished the Chirumanzu-Zibagwe National Assembly seat to concentrate on her national duties as First Lady.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa said this here yesterday, and implored Zanu-PF supporters in the constituency to find a suitable replacement.



He said: “Manga muna mai venyu, Mai Mnangagwa, muchifamba navo, vachifamba nemi vari MP wenyu. Ndazodzoka kuborder jumper, ivo (amai) havana kuinda neni, vakasara vakachengeta mhuri. Vakaona matambudziko akawanda, asi vakaramba vakangotsunga, vakangotsunga.





“Vakati zvino baba zvamava President, ini ndaFirst Lady, ndandafunga kuti handisungirwe kuti ndingoita Amai Mnangagwa veChirumanzu-Zibagwe (chete). Chiregayi ndiite mai venyika. Ndikati hallelujah! Hallelujah!”





He also said: “Asi hazvibvire kuti havasiri mai venyu, aiwa. Tasvika pekuti ipo, saka iko zvino izvi takawirirana na- Amai Mnangagwa kuti vachirega huMP kuno. Vaakuregera kubva nhasi, voita mai venyika. Vava MP kose-kose kwavanokwanisa kuita.





“Imwi vekuno mosarudzana muZanu-PF kuti muwane vamwe mai, vamwe baba vachatora chinzvimbo ichocho.”





President Mnangagwa said the First Lady would continue working in the constituency, overseeing fruition of projects she had spearheaded





“Asi havasi kuti vachakusiyai, kwete. Vachange vachiuya kuno nemaclub avo avanga vainavo. Vandivimbisa kuti vachange vachingomatsigira maclub iwawo. Ndoshoko ratauya (naro) irori, ‘Asi imi baba, endayi munotaura shoko irori’.

“Madzimamabo ekwa Chirumanzu, zvikuru sei imi Mhazi, ndinoziva kushanda kwamanga muchiita neni, kushanda kwamangamuchiita naAmai.”





Amai Mnangagwa told the tens of thousands in attendance: “You said when Cde Mnangagwa was elected Vice-President, I did not bring him to the constituency. Again, when he became President, I had not brought him to the constituency. So, this is a formal presentation of the President to you as promised.”

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Mckenzie Ncube thanked President Mnangagwa for visiting the province, which has topped election returns since 2008.

Among the dignitaries at the rally were Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF National Chair Cde

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Politburo and Central Committee members, and MPs. Sunday Mail