ALL SET FOR TSVANGIRAI BURIAL

SCORES of mourners from all walks of life have defied heavy rains pounding Buhera this morning to pay their last respects to MDC-T leader and former Prime Minister Mr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai who passed away last Wednesday.





Representatives from the ruling Zanu PF, opposition political parties, churches, civil society, diplomatic corps, trade unionists and academia, among others are part of the funeral wake.





Kenyan opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga is also expected to attend the funeral service at Makanda Primary School. Mr Tsvangirai’s body is scheduled to be interred at his rural home in Humanikwa Village, Buhera today.



