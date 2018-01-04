ZEC EXTENDS BVR BLITZ

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the extension of its mobile voter registration exercise by one month.





Speaking to ZBC News in Harare this Thursday morning, ZEC Acting Chairperson Commissioner Emmanuel Magade said the mop up exercise will start from the 10th of January to the 8th of February with an advance campaign exercise to alert citizens set to kick off days before the resumption of the BVR extension.





Commissioner Magade said the extension has been necessitated by the High Court ruling of 29 November 2017 which said former aliens should be allowed to vote and the issuing of IDs to some citizens who had no documents at the beginning of the exercise and have since obtained them from the Registrar-General’s mobile registration exercise.





Some youngsters who have just attained the voting age will also be accommodated through the mop up exercise.





Commissioner Magade said the provincial voters roll should be ready by end of March to beginning of April after which the public will be required to inspect it.





The final voters roll is expected by May latest to pave way for the Presidential proclamation which dissolves parliament and announces the election date.





According to the laws and constitution of Zimbabwe, the election should be held 30 days prior to the expiry of the incumbents’ 5 year presidential term.



