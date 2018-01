WHITE FARMERS DEMAND $9 BILLION COMPENSATION

“The US$5,5 billion is for assets that don’t exist anymore,” said the source, who cannot be named for professional reasons. He indicated the compensation bill did not include land or assets lost by sugar cane farmers, whom he said were conglomerates rather than individuals. It also did not include compensation for disruptions or forcible removal of the farmers from their land, as well as at least 350 000 farm workers who equally lost assets and had their houses burnt down during the oft-violent land redistribution exercise.