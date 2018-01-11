WE WILL NOT FAIL MNANGAGWA : MANDIWANZIRA

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Supa Mandiwanzira has assured the party’s Manicaland provincial leadership that Nyanga will work hard to ensure the party triumphs in this year’s elections.



Speaking at an inter-district meeting held recently at Nyanga Country Club, Cde Mandiwanzira, who is also Nyanga South Member of the National Assembly, said it was no longer business as usual in Government under the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa, whom he described as a hard worker.



“We are not going to sleep Cde chairman (Mike Madiro),” he said. “We are going to work for the Zanu-PF vote, to get the vote for our Presidential candidate, President Mnangagwa. We will have primary elections for all other positions, but for the President we are done, we are all rallying behind President Mnangagwa.”





Cde Mandiwanzira said President Mnangagwa’s work ethic had inspired Government officials and civil servants into action to deliver on his 100-Day Plan. Cde Mandiwanzira, who is also Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister, said it was clear that the country was on the right path to economic recovery under the new leadership.





“Since the day President Mnangagwa assumed office, it is now a different ball game. Having Government workers sitting and doing nothing in offices is now a thing of the past and will not be tolerated under President Mnangagwa,” he said.





Speaking at the same event, Cde Madiro said: “We had no problems with the former President. There were some criminals surrounding him who were taking advantage of his age and looting the country’s resources.





“The G40 cabal had become a danger to the society and thanks to the intervention by our vigilant comrades, the country is now safe.” Herald