PROSTITUTE STEALS $4K FROM CLIENT

A SEX worker from Bulawayo and two minors have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $4 000 from a client in Cowdray Park suburb.



Kwanele Mpofu (19) and her accomplices both aged 15 years allegedly stole Thembalethu Mulambo’s briefcase containing more than $4 000 cash, two smart phones and his particulars.





Mulambo allegedly met Mpofu at a city hotel last Monday evening and the two agreed to spend the night at Mpofu’s house in Cowdray Park suburb. When they were at Mpofu’s house, her two accomplices came to the house and allegedly stole the briefcase and disappeared





The trio last Friday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with theft. They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to February 8.





Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko said on Monday last week, Mulambo met Mpofu at a city hotel and the two agreed to spend the night at Mpofu’s house.





“Upon arrival Mulambo placed his briefcase containing his cash, particulars and cellphones on the floor. The other two accused persons got into the house and stole the briefcase. They then took their loot away in a hired taxi,” he said. Mpofu later disappeared from the house and only returned the following day.





Mulambo with the assistance of members of thepublic then effected a citizen’s arrest. Mpofu later took him to her accomplices.

He only recovered $231 out of the $4 590 stolen. Chronicle