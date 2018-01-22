MZEMBI BACK IN COURT





Undenge allegedly prejudiced Zimbabwe Power Company of $12 650, while Mzembi is said to have unlawfully disposed of 16 Public Viewing Area television screens worth $800 000 that belonged to Government.

They appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them to February 27. Mzembi, through his lawyer Mr Job Sikhala, notified the court that he intends to make an application for refusal of further remand on the next remand date. Undenge, through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, placed the State on notice that he intended to make an application for relaxation of his bail conditions.



It is alleged that on January 14, 2016, Undenge, a former Minister of Energy and Power Development, abused his office by directing ZPC to hire Fruitful Communications to promote Zim-Asset based power projects without going to tender. Fruitful Communications then allegedly invoiced $12 650 to ZPC and were paid, but did not get any work done. The State says Undenge favoured the communications firm contrary to his duties as a public officer.



On former Tourism Minister Mzembi, the State has it that the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry obtained $2 million from Treasury to purchase 40 LED PVA screens in 2010. The money was paid to suppliers Shanghai Linso Digital Technology Company, and the screens were recorded in the ministry’s asset register upon delivery.



