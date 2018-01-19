MNANGAGWA HAS FAILED : MDC ALLIANCE

As the 2018 watershed election beckons, all party structures in Harare are bracing for the MDC Alliance rally scheduled for Epworth Local Board open space in Domboramwari, Epworth on Sunday.





The MDC’s 4th Congress took a strategic decision and resolved to enter into an alliance with seven political parties, which have all endorsed president Morgan Tsvangirai as the MDC Alliance presidential candidate.





The Alliance goes beyond political parties and also includes vendors, the church, ordinary villagers and Zimbabweans occupying various social stations across the country’s economic spectrum.





The Alliance rally, the first this year and aimed to kick-start the 2018 MDC Alliance campaign, comes at a time when the current Mnangagwa administration has dismally failed to address the concerns and plight of the ordinary people. Zimbabweans are placing their hope in the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, President Morgan Tsvangirai, who has an impeccable record of delivery during his stint in government as Prime Minister of the country.





Sunday’s rally in Epworth will be addressed by the various leaders of the parties to the MDC Alliance. The MDC Alliance leaders will speak to the current crisis engulfing the country as well as urge citizens to register to vote during the one month extended mop-up voter registration exercise.





All are invited to attend Sunday’s rally in Epworth. Be part of the huge alliance for change.





L uke Tamborinyoka