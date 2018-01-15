MAN ATTACKS LOVE RIVAL WITH A MACHETE

A love triangle turned horribly wrong when a 49-year-old Mozambican man severed a rival’s fingers with a machete during a confrontation over a woman.



Matewu Sibanda, who resides in Mozambique in Chief Makuyana’s area, appeared before a Chipinge magistrate Mr Vuso Gapara facing assault charges as defined in Section 89 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and was sentenced to five years behind bars.



He was found guilty on his own plea. Sibanda was sentenced to serve an effective four years after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour in the next five years. It was alleged that on December 18, 2017, at around 5am, Farai Maunze (35), arrived at Sylvia Muisa’s homestead and found Sibanda inside the house.





Maunze was displeased that another man was in Muisa’s house. He confronted Sibanda and an altercation ensued. After a heated exchange of words, Sibanda went outside and picked up a machete which was in the yard and went on to strike Maunze several times on his hands.

Despite efforts to evade Sibanda’s attack, Maunze lost two fingers as a result of the assault.

Seeing that his life was in serious danger, Maunze decided to run away, while calling for help from neighbours.





He later reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Sibanda.

Maunze was treated at Rusitu Hospital. Ms Edith Phiri prosecuted. Herald