IMF TEAM HEADS TO ZIM

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is Harare bound to have a review of the country’s economic performance following the ushering in of a new political dispensation as efforts to normalise ties with Zimbabwe gather momentum.





The team which will be in the country for its Article Four consultations in March is expected to meet government officials in the ministry of finance, central bank officials and industry representatives among others.





Official government sources confirmed this Monday the Harare-bound IMF team will also be seeking to assess the reforms being instituted to restore business confidence, focus on banking sector stability, fiscal policies among others.





With Zimbabwe being in need of fresh capital injection, it is also being expected that the visit will provide an opportunity for the government to table proposals to clear debts while getting money, according to the sources.





The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a private sector investment arm of the IMF is also being expected to resume credit lines lending to local companies after a more than decade absence on local investment funding.



