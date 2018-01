I WILL MEET INVESTORS EXPECTATIONS : MNANGAGWA

The President called on investors to look at tourism, which is considered one of the low hanging fruits towards economic growth. “Victoria Falls is very beautiful and she faces Zimbabwe. If you want to see her from the back, go to Zambia, but if you want to see her from the front, you need to come to Zimbabwe.” President Mnangagwa has been on a charm offensive to woo investors as his administration seeks to do business with global investors by ending years of isolation.