FOUR KILLED IN HEAD ON COLLISION

FOUR people died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in sideswiped a haulage truck and then collided head on with another truck along the Harare- Bulawayo road near Mbembesi on Tuesday night.



The driver and three passengers who were travelling to Bulawayo in a Toyota Spacio died on the spot. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal accident yesterday.



“I can confirm that four people died last night, January 9, 2018, at 9PM at the 396km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road near Mbembesi. The accident occurred when a Toyota Spacio which was travelling towards Bulawayo and freightliner truck travelling towards Gweru and another freightliner truck which was also travelling towards Gweru were involved in an accident,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.



He said the Toyota Spacio allegedly encroached onto the lane of the first freightliner truck resulting in a sideswipe and thereafter collided head-on with the second freightliner truck.

Chief Supt Nyathi urged drivers to be responsible while driving on the country’s roads as some of the fatal accidents could be avoided.



“Drivers have to be responsible on the roads. They have to be observant and above all they should not travel in the centre lane of the roads. Some of the fatal accidents that are occurring could be avoided,” he said.



The accident occurred a day after Zanu-PF Bulawayo district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira died in another road accident at the 56 km peg along the Harare- Bulawayo Road near Norton.



Cde Charumbira who was a passenger in the Mercedes C- Class car died on the spot while the driver and another passenger were injured. Chronicle