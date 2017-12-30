NO FACEBOOK FOR FIRST FAMILY : CHARAMBA

THE Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services has advised members of the public that public communication involving the First Family should be conducted through official channels only.



Permanent Secretary in the ministry Mr George Charamba yesterday said the ministry was concerned about criminal elements that have opened social media accounts to extort money from people.



“This advisory comes against reports of rampant abuse of social media platforms by some criminal elements who have opened social media accounts to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public,” said Mr Charamba.





He urged members of the public to report any suspicious communication about the First Family to the police.





“Kindly note, therefore, that any communication ascribed to the First Family riding on social media platforms but which are outside the official channels should be treated with caution and in any case, cross checked with the ministry or the Office of the President and Cabinet.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report any such fraudulent communication to the police so that the culprits are brought to book," said Mr Charamba.