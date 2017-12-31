CIO BOSS KILLED

CIO Deputy Director, Mr Nickson Chirinda has died in a road traffic accident near Chinhoyi.





The accident happened last night when Mr Chirinda’s Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle rammed into a haulage truck and was trapped underneath the truck’s trailer.





It is understood that the accident happened moments after Mr Chirinda had left Orange Grove Motel for his home.





ZRP Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying it occurred at the 117km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway.





He said the haulage truck turned in front of oncoming traffic, leading to a collision that killed Mr Chirinda on the spot.





Chief Superintendent Nyathi said it is disturbing that some motorists are recklessly causing accidents that cost people’s lives.











