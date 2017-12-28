CHIWENGA, MOHADI SWORN IN

The country’s new Vice Presidents, Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi have been sworn in by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at a ceremony held at State House in Harare this morning.





The duo was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of Section 14, sub-paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which states that the President of Zimbabwe upon assuming office, must without delay appoint not more than two vice presidents, who hold office at his pleasure.