ZANU PF RAISES US$4M FOR INDABA

It’s all systems go for Zanu-PF’s 22nd National People’s Conference to be held in Mutare this week.
The ruling
party’s annual major political event kicks off with a Politburo meeting
tomorrow, followed by a Central Committee sitting on Wednesday, both being held
in Harare.
Zanu-PF’s National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said everything was now in place for a successful party conference, while also commending the host province of Manicaland for a stellar job in the preparations.
“They have surpassed all our expectations, so thank you to Zanu-PF Manicaland. What is also pleasing is that all the regalia has been delivered, and the Politburo, Central Committee members, and even the delegates will receive their regalia before attending the conference.
“So, it will be
a colourful conference because we have provided all the regalia,” she said.
As part of his
packed schedule, President Mnangagwa is also expected to commission the Mega
Market Milling Plant as well as the Ministry of Health and Child
Care-constructed National Pharmaceutical Chitepo Provincial Hospital.
The President
will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading a
tree-planting exercise at the site where the new Zanu-PF Provincial offices
will be built, adjacent to the conference venue.
Cde
Muchinguri-Kashiri said almost US$4 million had been mobilised for the
successful hosting of the National People’s Conference, with US$2 million
having been provided by the ruling party’s leadership.
“I would also like to report that we have raised adequate resources. As we speak, as the Zanu-PF leadership and well-wishers, we have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership,” she said.
“So, we can
safely say that we have taken care of the major expenses, including
accommodation for delegates,” said the Zanu-PF National Chairman.
She said power
supplies have been assured, and all roads have been spruced up, while enough
food has also been secured.
Cde
Muchinguri-Kashiri added that balances remaining after feeding 5 000 delegates
will be donated to hospitals, orphanages, and other institutions that require
assistance, as is tradition.
“All the food;
in fact, we can feed 10 000 people from
the donations that were made . . . ,” she said. Herald
