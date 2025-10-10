skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 10 October 2025
THREE HOSPITAL WORKERS STEAL PATIENTS' FUNDS
Friday, October 10, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
NUN MAKES ACADEMIC HISTORY
Her name continues to ring in the minds of those who attended the last Midlands State University (MSU) graduation ceremony held in Kwekwe. ...
AS BITUMEN RUBBISHES MUTODI’S CLAIMS
INFLUENCER : I MESSED UP
Josephine Mutongi, a well-known social media influencer and hairdresser, has been forced to apologise for organising an illegal fundraising ...
MAJ-GEN : WE ONLY RECRUIT ZANU PF MEMBERS
In a revealing address that has cast the Zimbabwe National Army’s recruitment policies in a distinctly political light, Major General Walter...
ACCIDENT OR MURDER
The Kuwadzana Extension community is in mourning following the death of three minor children, who went missing on October 1. They were fo...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment