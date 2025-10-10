ROAD CONTRACTORS : WE ARE GOING BANKRUPT

A generation of emerging Zimbabwean contractors, who spearheaded key road rehabilitation projects under the government’s flagship Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), are facing bankruptcy and lawsuits after the ministry of Finance failed to pay them on time.

Many of these contractors poured personal capital and bank loans into the projects, expecting prompt settlements that never came.

Some have waited up to 10 months for payment, only to receive compensation converted into local currency at unfavourable exchange rates, eroding the value of their earnings and leaving them unable to cover their initial United States dollar-denominated costs.

The crisis exposes a deep fault line in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development drive: the government’s inability to promptly pay the companies rebuilding its roads.

The fallout has not only crippled individual firms, but also threatens to derail the broader ERRP as confidence evaporates among small and medium-sized enterprises that form its backbone.

For Tawanda Mangoma, director of Ngomla Investments (Pvt) Ltd, what began as an opportunity for empowerment has turned into a nightmare of debt and litigation.

His company rehabilitated Alko Road in Mwenezi and Sean Rebeiro Road in Chiredzi, investing over US$500 000 raised from banks, relatives and friends.

“We pumped out all our resources to make the government projects come to fruition,” Mangoma told the Zimbabwe Independent.

“We were optimistic that when the projects got finished, we would celebrate with joy and honour of empowerment. But alas, payment delays gave us a heavy blow.”

After nearly 10 months of waiting, Ngomla Investments received a fraction of what it was owed.

“We expected almost a million dollars in revenue, but we ended up receiving a paltry US$50 000 paid in RTGS,” Mangoma said.

The payment, he added, was nowhere near enough to service his company’s foreign-denominated debts.

“We are battling serious legal reparations, which have stripped our glory and joy into perennial court attendees defending legal battles,” Mangoma lamented, a sentiment widely shared across the industry.

The plight of these contractors reflects a broader fiscal squeeze.

Market analysts cite a severe liquidity crunch within government, worsened by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s strict policy against funding quasi-fiscal activities outside the national budget.

While that stance aims to rein in inflation, it has left ministries cash-starved and delayed payments to suppliers. The result is a chilling effect on participation in state infrastructure tenders.

“Participation by small players in government projects has gone down drastically,” one contractor, who requested anonymity, said.

“When payments take nearly a year, you can’t pay your workers or service debts. It’s now a programme for the well-connected.”

Many contractors, he added, are now selling their machinery just to stay afloat.

“It is now difficult to get back into business. We are offloading equipment to settle debts incurred during the projects. Getting back into business has become impossible.”

The ripple effects have reached workers. According to Muchapiwa Mazarura, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Construction and Allied Trade Workers Union, job losses in the sector have been mounting.

“For the past one year, we have been experiencing difficulties negotiating salaries and wages, the response we get from employers is that government is failing to pay contractors,” Mazarura told the Independent recently. Zimbabwe Independent