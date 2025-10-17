FITNESS TRAINER STEALS US$5K FROM CLIENT

A fitness trainer at a leading health club in Borrowdale has been arrested for allegedly stealing US$5,000 from a client’s car in a week in which US$70,000 was stolen from parked vehicles at three different locations in the capital.
Tinashe
Gandari, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a fitness trainer at Pro Fitness
Health Club which is located at the Village in Borrowdale.
The Pro Fitness
gym client, who lost the US$5,000 from his car, is Allen Tatenda Badzarugere,
39, and was in the middle of his workout when the theft occurred.
Tinashe left
his client working out and allegedly sneaked into the changing rooms, took his
car keys, and headed into the parking lot where he allegedly stole the cash.
After about an hour, Tatenda left the gym only to find out that the US$5,000 he
had placed in the glove compartment of his Mercedes Benz was missing. Tatenda
suspected that someone might have had access to his keys for his vehicle as
there was no break-in. Tinashe is a former employee at the gym.
In a related
case, David James Gentleman, 35, from Mandara, lost US$34,700 when his Ford
Ranger was broken into.
David had
parked his vehicle along Douglas Road in Southerton to attend to a matter at a
construction site. After just a minute, he heard shouts of a break-in.
Upon returning,
he found his passenger window shattered and a satchel containing cash stolen.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed both
incidents, urging residents to be cautious and avoid leaving large sums of
money and valuables in parked cars.
“Police are
investigating two cases of theft from motor vehicles in Borrowdale and
Southerton.
“A staggering
$39,700 was reported stolen from vehicles in these two separate incidents,”
said Insp Chakanza. Meanwhile, a 41-year-old woman from Tynwald, Believe
Chinotsa, lost $30,210 when her vehicle was broken into while she was at
Divaris Shopping Centre for a hair appointment.
After spending
approximately 40 minutes inside the salon, Believe returned to her Honda Fit to
find the driver’s door ajar, and the quarter glass of the driver’s window
shattered. It became clear that intruders had used an unknown object to gain
entry into her car.
The thieves
stole a laptop bag that contained a laptop and $29,960 in cash.
Inspector
Chakanza confirmed the case and urged motorists to be vigilant. “We are
currently investigating a theft from a vehicle case involving more than
$29,000. “Unfortunately, nothing has been recovered,” he stated. He emphasised
the importance of not leaving valuables in parked cars to prevent such
incidents. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment