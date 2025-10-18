skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 18 October 2025
2030 : MOYO CLASHES WITH MAWARIRE
Saturday, October 18, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ASSASSIN FOR CHIWENGA
An assassin was allegedly hired to track and kill Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga for unknown reasons amid deepening factional wars in Z...
COP, SEVERAL WOMAN SHAME MARRIED LOVER
Two women have joined forces to confront their married lover and business partner, Nobert Chifeya. Fortunate Tibu, a police officer, and C...
CHIWENGA : STRAIGHT FROM CHITEPO SCHOOL OF IDEOLOGY
Vice-President and Zanu PF second secretary, Constantino Chiwenga, yesterday bravely rode a barrage of hostilities at the party’s annual peo...
COPS DESCEND ON HARARE
🎥Video from Harare, Zimbabwe, early this morning. There are serious tensions between the Vice-President CDG Chiwenga and President ED Mn...
POOL PLAYER GOES ON A RAMPAGE
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment