DIASPORAN ON HOLIDAY DRAGGED TO COURT IN HRE

A United Kingdom-based care worker has appeared before a Harare magistrate , facing allegations of defrauding a local job seeker after promising to help her migrate.

Erick Musoma was remanded out of custody on US$100 bail. The complainant is Delight Delta Mhlanga.

Prosecutor Lawrence Gangarawe alleged that sometime in January 2024, Mhlanga approached Musoma looking for assistance in preparing paperwork for a certificate of sponsorship.

The court heard that Musoma agreed to assist upon payment of US$900.

The accused promised Mhlanga that the process will be done in six weeks’ time. After that verbal agreement, Musoma told the complainant to pay the money in instalments through his cousin Tatenda Mapfumo.

After six weeks the complainant contacted Masoma inquiring about the status of the certificate of sponsorship.

The accused responded by giving fake promises and later became evasive.

On January 14, 2025, the complainant reported the matter to the police and investigations led to his arrest when he returned home for holidays. Standard