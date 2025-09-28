DIASPORAN ON HOLIDAY DRAGGED TO COURT IN HRE

A United Kingdom-based care worker has appeared before a Harare magistrate , facing allegations of defrauding a local job seeker after promising to help her migrate.
Erick Musoma
was remanded out of custody on US$100 bail. The complainant is Delight Delta
Mhlanga.
Prosecutor
Lawrence Gangarawe alleged that sometime in January 2024, Mhlanga approached
Musoma looking for assistance in preparing paperwork for a certificate of
sponsorship.
The court heard
that Musoma agreed to assist upon payment of
US$900.
The accused
promised Mhlanga that the process will be done in six weeks’ time. After that
verbal agreement, Musoma told the complainant to pay the money in instalments
through his cousin Tatenda Mapfumo.
After six weeks
the complainant contacted Masoma inquiring about the status of the certificate
of sponsorship.
The accused
responded by giving fake promises and later became evasive.
On January 14,
2025, the complainant reported the matter to the police and investigations led
to his arrest when he returned home for holidays. Standard
