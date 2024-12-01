ZANU PF : 2030 SLOGAN IS NOT A CRIME

Appealing to President Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 is not a crime, but what the people are yearning for in appreciation of his work ethic, Zanu PF Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology Cde Charles Tawengwa, has said.

Speaking at a Zanu PF inter-district meeting in Zone 6 held at Mai Musodzi Hall, Mbare yesterday, Cde Tawengwa said freedom of expression was guaranteed in the Constitution and no one should be persecuted for chanting the ED2030 slogan.

The inter-district meeting, which was attended by multitudes of Zanu PF supporters, was meant to give feedback on the outcome of the 21st Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference.

Said Cde Tawengwa: “We are giving feedback to those who sent us to Bulawayo to represent them at the 21st Zanu PF National Annual People’s Conference. We are reporting back the resolutions.

“One of the resolutions, which came out of the conference was the endorsement by all provinces for the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.”

Cde Tawengwa explained that since the term extension issue emanated from the annual conference, no one should be penalised for chanting the slogan.

“It’s not a crime for party members to do the 2030 slogan, it’s just an appreciation of President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

“Those who want to carry on with it are free to do so. Those who feel not to, it’s also their right, but the slogan should not be used to create divisions within the party,” said Cde Tawengwa.

He also warned those abusing the social media to stop it, saying the party was coming up with a social media policy to guide party members.

“There is nothing bad about social media, but when it is abused, then that’s wrong. The party, in its wisdom, is coming up with a policy to give guidance to party members on how to address party issues on social media,” he said.

In Harare Province, 10 senior party members were issued with prohibition orders after they used the social media for name-dropping and pushing to create divisions among the party leadership.

Cde Tawengwa said those issued with prohibition orders have not been expelled from the party, but have to clear their names on their actions before the disciplinary committee. Herald