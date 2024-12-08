VILLAGERS TAKE TO THE MOUNTAINS AS MOHADI'S SON CLOSES IN

Villagers at a farm in Mazowe have deserted their homes and are hiding in the mountains as they fear for their lives after they staged a protest against an attempted takeover of their land by one of Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s sons.

Villagers accused Mafenyadira Mohadi of deploying state security agents to threaten them in an effort to force them off Arnold Farm, which they have called home for years.

Last week, villagers claimed that suspected state security agents were in the hunt for those suspected of leading the protest, which has forced some of them to seek shelter in the mountains.

This publication heard that 27 villagers have since been arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with the protest. They appeared in court last week.

Arnold Farm residents association member Livingstone Musanhi, confirmed that they sought shelter in the mountains as they feared victimisation or arrest.

“The situation is not good on the ground,” Musanhi said.

“We are now staying in the mountains because we are being arrested and I am told the state security agents have a list of the people they want to arrest.

“We even fear going to court in solidarity with our fellow villagers because we might be arrested at the Concession Magistrates Court.”

Mafenyadira could not be reached for comment.

Last week, his cousin Hardlife Samuwi blamed the villagers for the violent clashes with Mafenyadira’s security guards and the police.

Samuwi said Mafenyadira was allocated the farm by the Ministry of Lands.

In March 2017, police forcibly evicted villagers from Arnold Farm, demolishing their homes and destroying crops in the name of establishing a national monument and expanding business interests associated with the former first lady Grace Mugabe.

The community subsequently sought legal assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, resulting in a High Court ruling that favoured the villagers and stopped their eviction.

It is alleged that a number of high ranking government officials are also eyeing pieces of land at the farm.

Over two decades since Zimbabwe embarked on a chaotic land reform programme, some people who were allocated land from who commercial farmers still do not have security of tenure and always live under the threat of evictions.

The government recently indicated that it would give beneficiaries of the land reform programme bankable 99-year leases.