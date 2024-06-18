GARDENER, MAID FILMED STEALING US$25K

A gardener, house maid and her daughter were caught on CCTV stealing US$25 000 from their employer in Harare.

The trio appeared in court charged with the theft. Noah Defred (54), Beauty Ushendibaba (52) and Priscilla Gwasira (22) have been granted US$100 bail each by a Harare magistrate.

Ashleigh Kruger, the complainant secured US$25 000 inside a portable safe and put it in a wardrobe in her bedroom. Defred and Ushendibaba sneaked Gwasira into Kruger’s bedroom, where she took the cashbox and the three shared the money among themselves. Unknown to them their actions were being recorded on CCTV cameras hidden in the room.

Kruger discovered the offence on June 9 after checking on the money as she wanted to use it.

On June 11, detectives from CID Homicide swooped on Gwasira at her Chitungwiza hideout and arrested her. She implicated Defred and her mother.

Gwasira indicated that she used part of her share to acquire a motor vehicle, headboard, mattress, clothes and a residential stand in Dema.

According to the State, Gwasira had already built a two-roomed house on the stand.

Police only recovered US$600 from her.

They also recovered US$7 700 from the other two.