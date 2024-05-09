COP FACES SODOMY CHARGE

A police officer, Bamala Nqobizitha Williams (36), is facing a sodomy charge following an alleged encounter with a male posing as a woman.

According to a police memorandum obtained by CITE, on January 19, 2024, at around 10 pm, Williams, employed as a general hand, met Melusi Ngwenya (21) at Munhenga Bar in Manresa.

Ngwenya, who identified himself as “Melisa,” agreed to spend the night with Williams at his residence.

“The following morning, after Ngwenya left, Williams discovered that US$200 was missing from the US$500 he had in his wallet. He filed a theft report at ZRP Highlands CR 146/01/24. Efforts to locate Ngwenya were unsuccessful, leading to the closure of the docket as undetected (Incomplete A 148/24),” the memo states.

On May 7, Williams reencountered Ngwenya at the same bar. He reported to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest.

The next day, Ngwenya was brought to Rotten Row Magistrates Court facing a theft charge. However, before his arraignment, authorities discovered Ngwenya was a man posing as a woman.

“Ngwenya was released on bail for the theft charges. A recommendation was made to open a criminal docket for sodomy against both complainant Bamala Nqobizitha Williams and accused Melusi Ngwenya,” the memo details.

“Both parties were brought to ZRP Highlands, where a full docket for sodomy was compiled under ZRP Highlands RRB 5941669.”

The duo were expected to appear in court on Thursday. CITE