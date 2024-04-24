WHY ZEC IS NOT INDEPENDENT

LEGAL think-tank Veritas has criticised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for seeking the parent ministry’s approval of regulations, arguing that this undermines the commission’s independence.
Concerns of political meddling in Zec’s affairs have often
been raised by stakeholders who include voters, with allegations that Zanu PF
influences the commission’s decisions.
“It should not have to get the minister’s approval of
regulations. It should be independent in its decisions,” Veritas said in its
latest report on Electoral Amendment Act recommendations.
“The commission should be able to issue codes of conduct
for traditional leaders, public officers and media personnel during elections.”
Veritas said Zec should be shielded from political
interference to foster transparency and credibility in holding elections.
“Zec should be more transparent in all its activities, for
example, on its meetings and decisions. It should publish an electoral calendar
and should be able to postpone elections when necessary as we are heading
towards 2028,” Veritas said.
Zec’s independence has been a contentious issue, with past
incidents highlighting the challenges faced by the electoral body in
maintaining impartiality.
Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba once said the electoral
management body’s recommendations on the amendment of the Electoral Act to
ensure the holding of credible polls were rejected by the ruling Zanu PF party.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to improve the way
elections are held, but the opposition continues to accuse the Zanu PF
government of manipulating Zec.
After the 2018 elections, observer missions called for the
alignment of the Electoral Act to the Constitution, among other
recommendations. Newsday
