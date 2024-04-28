O AND A LEVELS EXAMS CAPPED

THE Government has put a cap on the number of subjects that learners will be writing at Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations as part of the key highlights of the new heritage-based curriculum.

The new curriculum is set to commence at the beginning of the second term in May with the Government saying learners should write not more than four A-level subjects and eight O-level subjects.

The cap is, however, likely to be effected next year as most learners have already registered for this year’s examinations.

Speaking to Sunday News, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the new curriculum was strict on the number of subjects that learners could sit for at both O and A-level.

“This is a subsequent curriculum that buttresses the previous competence-based curriculum. Now we have the heritage-based curriculum and we have put in place modalities for the operationalisation of this curriculum.

“One of the key highlights is the issue of five compulsory learning areas and also the capping of subjects that learners can write. Learners should write a maximum of eight subjects at O-level and a maximum of four A-level subjects, nothing more than four,” said Mr Ndoro.

He emphasised the need for parents and guardians to be aware of the disadvantages of allowing their children to register more subjects than are necessary.

“Our message is very clear, it is key that your child specialises in the areas in which they are competent. We have five compulsory learning areas or subjects at O-level, one can then take three elective subjects to make them eight. That makes a normal O-level candidate, who can progress to A-level and university. It is the same with A-level, a minimum of three and a maximum of four subjects. Normally we just want three because when students go to university, they just consider the best three subjects, the rest are not considered,” emphasised Mr Ndoro.

He said students must focus their strengths on those subjects that need to be specialised in rather than writing multiple subjects that are not going to assist them as they proceed with their education.

“We do not want an education system where learners write 15 subjects at O-level and 10 at A-level. It becomes unnecessary and meaningless. What we want is to streamline and get the best value out of our heritage-based curriculum,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said the ministry is going to be visiting schools to observe how the new curriculum is implemented.

“As schools open in May, the ministry is going to monitor the implementation process of the heritage-based curriculum. We are very excited that it is being embraced by a lot of our schools and teachers, unlike the previous curriculum where there was the component of Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) which was a bit unpopular, this one seems popular and acceptable by all stakeholders,” said Mr Ndoro.

Of late, the media has been profiling learners who sit and pass multiple subjects at both levels of secondary education.

Mr Ndoro, however, said the streamlining of examination subjects under the heritage-based curriculum also speaks to Government subsidy on examination fees for those in public schools where a 55 percent subsidy applies to a maximum of seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects including Communication Skills.

Students who wish to go above the stipulated subjects under the subsidy will have to pay for the extra subjects at the full fee cost.

The full examination fees, minus the subsidy according to Zimsec have been pegged at US$24 for O-level candidates while A-levels pay US$48. Sunday Mail