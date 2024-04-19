MAN PLUNGES TO HIS DEATH IN KWEKWE

BUSINESS temporarily came to a standstill in Kwekwe, Midlands province on Friday morning after a man fell to his death off a four-storey building in the city centre.

The shirtless man died on the spot after jumping from the rooftop of the First Mutual building right in the centre of the mining town in a development that left witnesses shocked.

It is not yet clear whether the man, who is yet to be identified, intended to commit suicide or it was a case of a stunt gone wrong.

Police yesterday said they were still investigating the incident to identify the man as well as his intention of going atop the roof.

In a video captured by onlookers and doing rounds of social media, the man seemed to have been performing some stunts seemingly imitating the popular Spiderman character by clinging precariously with one hand from the rooftop.

Things turned for the worse as he attempted to jump to what seemed like a balcony on the third floor but missed his target, free-falling and crashing to the ground, dying on the spot.

The development left the society divided with one section questioning the man’s sanity while some suspect it was a case of drug and substance abuse with some concluding that it was a case of suicide.

In a similar incident in Harare last year, an unidentified man died after jumping from a room at a hotel in the capital.

Witnesses said the middle-aged Caucasian man, believed to have been a guest at the hotel died instantly on impact with the ground. Chronicle