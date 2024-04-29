MAN KILLS SELF AS KIDS ARE AWAT AT ZITF

A 44-year-old man from Nkulumane, tragically took his life on Saturday while his two children were enjoying themselves at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The deceased has been identified as Tanatseka Tsiga.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“On the 26th of April 2024 at around 9 am, Tsiga’s children a male juvenile aged 15 and a female juvenile aged 13 years left home going to ZITF grounds leaving him alone at home. Tsiga’s daughter arrived home at around 5 pm and proceeded to her father’s bedroom to check on him. She found him hanging on the roof trusses, with his neck tied with an electric cord,” he said.

“Three suicidal notes addressed to his relatives were recovered, highlighting the challenges he was facing since the passing on of his wife who passed away some years back which caused him to take away his life. The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.”

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to seek counselling whenever they encounter challenges rather than resort to taking their lives. CITE