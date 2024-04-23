HEADMASTER POISONED DURING INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

Unyetu Primary School head in Chikomba, Noah Kagodo (43) died of suspected food poisoning on Friday after complaining of food he ate at the Independence celebrations the previous day.

Kagodo’s wife, Judith Kudzanai Chikudo confirmed the tragic news but said although her husband died of stomach pains, she would not say with certainty that it was food poisoning from the celebrations because there is no postmortem.

“My husband however, told his brother on the way to hospital that he suspected the food he ate at the Independence celebrations. No one can confirm this because there is no postmortem,” said Kudzanai.

Kagodo was buried on Sunday in Mudoka Village in Chikomba District.

“The loss is a big blow to the family. He was a hardworking man and very innovative a great loss”, said Chikudo.

Kagodo is survived by his wife and three children all girls. Masvingo Mirror