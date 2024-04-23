ED'S SON BUILDS ZANU PF OFFICES



MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, has called on law enforcement agencies to deal ruthlessly with perpetrators of violence and other crimes to ensure Zimbabwe remains a peaceful nation.

Minister Ncube made these remarks during the commissioning of a US$150 000 Zanu-PF office building in Shurugwi built by a local mining company, Chen Xi Chengetai Investments.

Chen Xi Chengetai’s investment in Zimbabwe highlights the international community’s confidence in Zimbabwe during the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, said Minister Ncube, adding that despite United States sanctions, high-impact signature projects are underway in Zimbabwe, including the integrated Iron and Steel plant near completion at Manhize.





He said Zanu-PF has a history of promoting peace and unity both within and outside the party.

“Violence and criminal activities are averse to what the party stands for. I urge law enforcement agencies to bring to book without fear or favour all those engaged in violent and criminal activities. We need unity, peace and tranquillity in pursuit of President Mnangagwa’s vision,” he said.

Minister Ncube said Zimbabwe has managed to shake off political and economic subversion by its detractors to become one of the fastest growing economies in the Sadc region.

“To this end, the New Dispensation continues to attract investment across the globe in sectors in which we have comparative and competitive advantages such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and construction, with the Midlands Province having the highest GDP growth in the country,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the investments by Cheng Xi Chengetai Investments in Shurugwi are a testimony of investor confidence in the country.





He said the Government has taken a bold decision to implement the ease of doing business to accelerate private sector-led socio-economic growth and development

“Given the above, Chen Xi Chengetai Investments through heap leaching, significantly contributes to employment, technology transfer and attainment of the US$12 billion mining economy by 2025.”

He said the company is implementing commendable broad-based empowerment projects, among them the construction of a US$30 000 Shurugwi Community Empowerment Milling Centre.

“Despite the illegal economic sanctions imposed on our country by the USA and its Western allies, a plethora of high-impact signature projects are being implemented by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa.

“These projects include the construction of a multi-lane road leading to the New Parliament Building, the new integrated Iron and Steel plant nearing completion at Manhize, among other projects,” he said. Herald