BUSINESSMAN'S DEATH : FAMILY RULES OUT SUICIDE

THE family of prominent Chitungwiza businessman, Robert Muchineripi Madzamba, popularly known as Coldaz, has laid to rest speculation surrounding his death.

The family said he died due to heart failure.

He is known for helping dancehall musician Killer T to climb the ladder of success.

Coldaz ran a nite spot at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s.

He was found dead in bed a day after visiting his mother in Kuwadzana Extension.

There were a lot of theories surrounding his death. There were claims that he had committed suicide by consuming a pesticide following an infidelity row.

The other theory was that he was a victim of a dispute with some of his siblings following a dispute over the distribution of their late father’s estate. However, a family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a post mortem has since established the businessman succumbed to heart failure.

“On Wednesday he went to Kuwadzana to bid farewell to his mother, who was set to travel to South Africa where she is now based.

“He was compelled to stay for the night at the family home and he actually called his wife to advise her of that arrangement.”

Before retiring to bed, he is said to have complained about his feet.

“His mother applied some heat rub and after that they prayed before Madzamba went to sleep in the spare bedroom.

“The following morning, Thursday, his mother woke up to do the house chores. She assumed her son was too tired, hence his delay in waking up.

“She became worried when he still had not risen late into the morning. That is when she entered the room and shook him. There was no response.

“She then rushed to seek help next door and a neighbour later advised her that her son had passed on,” said the source.

Hundreds of revellers thronged Coldaz Nite Club in St Mary’s on Saturday night to pay homage to their community hero.

Douglas Katsvairo, brother of the late sungura musician, John Chibadura, said he had been robbed of a brother and advisor.

“Coldaz was a blessing not only to me but the community at large. Every time l had a problem, either domestic or financial, in him l knew l had a shoulder to lean on,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Killer T were unsuccessful.

The Zim dancehall chanter has included the slogan line “Coldaz” in some of his songs in gratitude for the help he received from businessman accorded him in the infant years of his career. H Metro