39 VIE FOR 11 HIGH COURT JUDGES POSITIONS

THIRTY-NINE aspiring candidates for 11 new judges, 10 on the High Court and one on the Administrative Court, have made it to the final round of interviews.

Members of the public can now submit their comments on the suitability of the candidates before the interviews.

Thirty-six will contest for the High Court positions while three will fight for the single vacancy at the Administrative Court bench, according to the Judicial Service Commission’s list published yesterday.

The dates for the public interviews are yet to be announced.

A total of 69 candidates sat for the aptitude test conducted last week in Harare for the two courts, 61 applying for the High Court and eight for the Administrative Court vacancy.

“Members of the public are invited to make comments, if they have any, regarding the suitability of the prospective candidates shortlisted,” said the JSC in a statement.

“Comments can be sent to the commission at JSC House, 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare Tele- phone numbers: +263 8688007448 or 024 2706260.”

The candidates, among them regional magistrates and lawyers, are jostling to fill the 10 vacant positions of judges of the High Court bench and one for the Administrative Court bench.

Those shortlisted for the High Court are (with surnames first): Bepura Innocent, Chitakunye Muneinazvo Evans, Chiwaridzo Marko Tafirenyika, Damiso Choice Darangwa, Dembure Regis, Dube Mpokiseng, Hungwe Musindo Dunhira, Jaravani Motion, Kasitomo William, Madondo Tarubereka, Makwande Bianca, Mambanje Stanford, Mambara Joel, Mandaza Gibson, Mandinde Wilbert Pfungwadzashe, Mazhande Tilda, Moyo Elisha, Mupawaenda Barbara Kudzayi, Muranbasvina Ignatious, Mushure Faith, Muzana Tamutswa, Ndebele Abedneco, Ndlovu Vivian, Nduna Ngoni, Nyahuma Tichawana, Nyathi Sikhumbuzo, Nzero Ignatius, Ochieng David, Phillipa Phillips, Siziba Sijabuliso, Tsikwa Clever Garikai, Tsunga Arnold, Unzemoyo Godfrey Simbarashe and Zigomo Roseline Lynette Kudakwashe.

The three prospective candidates vying for the Administrative Court post are Burukai Muchadzireva, Kaitano Maxwell Douglas Sande and Katehwe Tawanda.

In terms of the law, the JSC conducts public interviews for the prospective judges after the nominations and then sends a list of recommended inter- viewees to the President who may assent to the names or ask the JSC to submit a fresh set of names.

Under the Constitution, a person is qualified for appointment as a judge of the High Court if they are at least 40-years-old. Herald