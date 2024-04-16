39 VIE FOR 11 HIGH COURT JUDGES POSITIONS

THIRTY-NINE aspiring candidates for 11 new judges, 10 on the High Court and one on the Administrative Court, have made it to the final round of interviews.
Members of the public can now submit their comments on the
suitability of the candidates before the interviews.
Thirty-six will contest for the High Court positions while
three will fight for the single vacancy at the Administrative Court bench,
according to the Judicial Service Commission’s list published yesterday.
The dates for the public interviews are yet to be
announced.
A total of 69 candidates sat for the aptitude test
conducted last week in Harare for the two courts, 61 applying for the High
Court and eight for the Administrative Court vacancy.
“Members of the public are invited to make comments, if
they have any, regarding the suitability of the prospective candidates
shortlisted,” said the JSC in a statement.
“Comments can be sent to the commission at JSC House, 161
Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare Tele- phone numbers: +263 8688007448 or 024
2706260.”
The candidates, among them regional magistrates and
lawyers, are jostling to fill the 10 vacant positions of judges of the High
Court bench and one for the Administrative Court bench.
Those shortlisted for the High Court are (with surnames
first): Bepura Innocent, Chitakunye Muneinazvo Evans, Chiwaridzo Marko
Tafirenyika, Damiso Choice Darangwa, Dembure Regis, Dube Mpokiseng, Hungwe
Musindo Dunhira, Jaravani Motion, Kasitomo William, Madondo Tarubereka,
Makwande Bianca, Mambanje Stanford, Mambara Joel, Mandaza Gibson, Mandinde
Wilbert Pfungwadzashe, Mazhande Tilda, Moyo Elisha, Mupawaenda Barbara Kudzayi,
Muranbasvina Ignatious, Mushure Faith, Muzana Tamutswa, Ndebele Abedneco, Ndlovu
Vivian, Nduna Ngoni, Nyahuma Tichawana, Nyathi Sikhumbuzo, Nzero Ignatius,
Ochieng David, Phillipa Phillips, Siziba Sijabuliso, Tsikwa Clever Garikai,
Tsunga Arnold, Unzemoyo Godfrey Simbarashe and Zigomo Roseline Lynette
Kudakwashe.
The three prospective candidates vying for the
Administrative Court post are Burukai Muchadzireva, Kaitano Maxwell Douglas
Sande and Katehwe Tawanda.
In terms of the law, the JSC conducts public interviews for
the prospective judges after the nominations and then sends a list of
recommended inter- viewees to the President who may assent to the names or ask
the JSC to submit a fresh set of names.
Under the Constitution, a person is qualified for
appointment as a judge of the High Court if they are at least 40-years-old.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment