ZINARA CRACKS DOWN ON WIDESPREAD VEHICLE EXEMPTIONS ABUSE

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) says it is regulating the exemption of government vehicles after it emerged that the waivers were open to abuse.
Reports indicate that some individuals were abusing the
exemption permits when importing cars for resale in the country.
Speaking during its seventh annual general meeting this
week, Zinara chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube said they were
collaborating with the parent ministry on solution to halt the abuse of the
facility.
“We are working with the parent ministry (Ministry of
Transport and Infrastructural Development) to regulate the exemption for
government vehicles. We will also be getting feedback from the ministry on that
issue,” Nkosinathi said.
He said Zinara was also making efforts to make toll fees
more affordable.
“We have been working with our parent ministry and the
Finance ministry to make the toll fees viable. We do understand the impact of
the toll fees on the general cost of living, but our responsibility is to make
sure that we collect responsibly and disburse to the road authority so that the
public who pay these fees are able to see the positive impact. We believe that
the toll fees are now commercially viable for the benefits of motorists,” the
Zinara boss said.
Transport minister Felix Mhona lauded Zinara’s efforts for
its dedication and progress in addressing long-standing challenges within the
road infrastructure sector.
“It is against this background that I would like to commend
the board, management and staff of Zinara for their unparalleled commitment and
hard work towards executing the role and mandate of the organisation” Mhona
said.
“Indeed, the ‘New Zinara’ is revealing itself more
elaborately as you clear the backlog of legacy issues previously plaguing the
system and the reputation of the organisation.”
He emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing
the challenges facing the roads sector.
“The challenges facing the roads sector are significant,
and we need to continue to work collaboratively to address them. In this
regard, I would like to challenge Zinara to continue to explore new and
innovative ways of improving its operations. I am happy to learn that the
e-tolling project is progressing well and that soon we will be contracting a
supplier for the service. Zinara must remain focused on maximising revenue
collection, eliminating leakages and enhancing customer experience.”
Zinara disbursed ZWL$43,8 billion to road authorities under
the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 in 2022. Newsday
