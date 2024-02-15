HATCLIFFE WOMAN PLEAD GUILTY, AWAIT SENTENCING

THE sentencing on assault charges of four of the five women from Hatcliffe suburb in Harare, who recently allegedly assaulted and undressed a woman whom they suspected of having an affair with the husband of their colleague, will be delivered tomorrow.

Zelpa Kanduza (19), Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, and Olleyn Vinyungwi pleaded guilty to the assault charges, while Mitchel Kariwo denied the charges, when they appeared before magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody until tomorrow when the magistrate will pass sentence for those that pleaded guilty while Kariwo’s trial will open on February 20.

It was established in court that the four accused persons are married women. Natasha Kanduza, who had lied on Monday before the court that she was aged 17, apologised for misleading the court after her national identity card was tendered and showed she is aged 20.

In mitigation they asked for forgiveness over what they did to Alice Chaichai. In response, Mrs Chaichai said the incident affected her health and marriage.

“My eye is not functioning very well and my legs are swollen. Also my husband does not believe that I am not having an affair with Zelpa’s husband. May the accused kindly tell him the truth,” she said.

Prosecutor Ms Kenchelskis Ropi proved that on February 1 at around 1pm and at stand number 4088 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare, the group arrived looking for Mrs Chaichai. She arrived later on and Natasha Kanduza asked her if she was having a love affair with Zelpa Kanduza’s husband.

She denied any affair but that angered the group who dragged Mrs Chaichai out of her house by her hair extensions. They took turns to punch her several times all over her body as she lay helplessly on the ground. Zelpa Kanduza went on to kick her.

The group went on to remove Mrs Chaichai’s clothes before leaving her lying unconscious on the ground. A well-wisher went on to cover her up with a cloth and she was taken to hospital where she was admitted. A report was later made to the police. Herald