GENERALS CORRUPTION : CHARAMBA WARNS JOURNOS

The Government has urged the media to treat matters to do with the country’s security establishments with care and sensitivity and desist from leading internal processes that might be taking place in the organisations.
This comes as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has informed the
nation that it was premature to make conclusions about allegations made by an
online news organisation, The NewsHawks, which sought to impute corruption on
three General officers in the ZDF.
The ZDF has also warned social media mischief makers who
doctored its original statement responding to an article by The NewsHawks in
which the news organisation sought to besmirch other people in the military
command in its story about the three General officers.
In its article published last week, The NewsHawks, quoting
unnamed sources, claimed that ZDF had fired three army commanders after they
were allegedly implicated in a multi-million dollar housing scandal.
In an interview yesterday, Deputy Chief Secretary in the
Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George
Charamba said the media should exercise caution when dealing with matters of
national security establishments.
“We continue to urge the media fraternity to treat stories
to do with security structures of this country with utmost care and
sensitivity.
“The ZDF has got its own internal processes to investigate
any allegation against any of its members and it is always prudent for the
media to follow, rather than seek to lead such a process. Leading through
advocacy muddies the water and may invite some responses, which may not be that
palatable,” said Mr Charamba.
The NewsHawks has since issued a statement saying it had
frozen articles to do with ZDF’s three commanders.
The news organisation went on to play a victim card, by
chronicling incidents where it claimed that it had received backlash arising
from its stories about security establishments.
Commenting on the statement from The NewsHawks, Mr Charamba
said the media should appreciate that security concerns of a country take
precedence ahead of one’s preferences or values.
“Whatever your values or priorities might be, nothing
surpasses or rises above the security concerns of this country,” said Mr
Charamba.
In its response to the story, ZDF said it had launched an
investigation into an alleged corruption case by three general officers to
establish the veracity of the allegations.
It slammed the media particularly The NewsHawks for
peddling falsehoods about the organisation and individuals associated with it.
“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to reaffirm and
reassure the public of its commitment to the rule of law, discipline,
presumption of innocence and zero tolerance to corruption in whatever form and
whatever level,” it said.
“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces, however, notes with great
concern attempts by NewsHawks and other media outlets to peddle falsehoods
about the organisation and individuals taking advantage of the alleged
corruption matter currently under investigation. The public will be apprised on
any developments and outcomes in due course.”
Following the statement from the ZDF, some social media
mischief makers issued a doctored press statement purporting to be emanating
from the military establishment.
The statement imputed misdemeanour on senior persons of the
military command, which the ZDF denounced.
“The ZDF, however, notes with great concern that some
mischievous social media players have now doctored the last three paragraphs of
the statement to distort the content of the original response by the ZDF to the
NewsHawks.
“In that regard, the ZDF dissociates itself from the letter
purported to be from the ZDF headquarters circulating on social media, which is
different from what it had posted,” reads the statement. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment