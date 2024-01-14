WHY WE SNUBBED MAGAYA

THE Zifa normalisation committee (NC) has for the first time revealed the reasons behind their snubbing of the commissioning of PHD Ministries founder Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium last month.

The revelations were made at a press conference in Harare on Friday.

It was the first time that the NC was engaging the media by way of a press conference since they were appointed by Fifa in July last year following the lifting of Zimbabwe's 17-month long suspension from the international football family.

The committee was given the mandate to run the daily affairs of Zifa, to restructure the Zifa administration, to review the Zifa statutes and electoral code to ensure their compliance with the Fifa statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the Zifa congress and to act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections for a new Zifa board.

While they are clearly behind schedule, the NC hopes to have completed their task within the Fifa stipulated time.

They used the interaction with the media to address issues that have marred their tenure to date amid reports that they were pushing to have their mandate extended beyond June 30.

The NC’s snub of the commissioning of Magaya’s stadium, which was officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is one of the issues that certainly raised eyebrows when it happened.

“We got the invite on the 8th of December and the commissioning was supposed to be on the 10th of December. I was on my way to Morocco for the awards, my vice chairperson was on family business in South Africa, Madam Ros (Mugadza) was in Bulawayo because her father was not well and Nyasha went on family business,” NC chairperson Lincoln Mutasa told journalists.

“When this invite came all our NC members had been pre-booked on a number of things and we had gone on four to five weeks on football business nonstop so when it came we had no choice, but to write to Prophet Magaya that we were not able to attend,” he said.

Speaking on the subject of Baltermar Brito’s appointment as Warriors coach last year, Mutasa said the Portuguese coach was roped in because of his qualifications rather than his track record.

“What helped us to come to that conclusion was the issue of Caf A, Caf B licenses. Most of our local coaches we wanted to call upon did not have the Caf A licenses, and could not sit for Caf-sanctioned matches. So that we didn’t have any embarrassment when we played Rwanda or Nigeria we settled for a coach whose qualifications were not in doubt. It was not about whether he had coached in Africa or not, but we wanted to be compliant.

“We don’t look upon it as a failure at all, we felt we stirred the country in the right path and there was no embarrassment with our coach being asked not to sit on the bench as the game was played,” he said.

The commitee revealed that they were in the process of recruiting a new coach, preferably a local one whose identity will be known in a few weeks’ time. Standard