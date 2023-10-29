HRE COUNCIL ISSUES BINS ULTIMATUM

Harare businesses have been given a 14-day ultimatum to have bins outside their premises to promote cleanliness in the city.

Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango said businesses that did not comply would be sanctioned.

“This is with immediate effect, and building owners who do not comply with this within the stipulated period will not only be fined, but will have their buildings closed,” Chisango said.

“This notice is issued in accordance with the Harare Statutory Instrument 158/86 Anti-Litter By-Law.

“The city will enforce the law until every building owner complies with the directive..”

The city, which used to be known as Sunshine City, has become an eyesore, with hordes of rubbish piling up at various open spaces. The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation welcomed the development.

“We have been calling for that as players in the informal economy,” the organisation said in a statement. Standard



