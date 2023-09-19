TWO NEDBANK ROBBERS DENIED BAIL

TWO men allegedly linked to the recent US$270 000 robbery at a Nedbank branch in Bulawayo’s Belmont area were yesterday further remanded in custody pending trial.

Lovemore Gambiza and Elias Madimba whose ages and addresses were not given, initially appeared on September 5 before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing unlawful entry and theft charges.

Yesterday, they were further remanded to September 29 for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Jethro Mada said on August 26, Gambiza and Madimba allegedly broke into the Nedbank building after bypassing the bank’s security systems.

Upon accessing the premises, the accused persons destroyed three safes and stole US$271 500 and R2,2 million.

The break-in was only discovered by bank employees when they reported for duty on Monday morning.

The court heard that the two men allegedly tampered with the bank’s communication system to access the premises.

Mr Mada said on the day in question, a security guard was on duty manning the premises when the suspects gained entry into the building and stole the money.

“When the bank employees discovered that there was a break-in, they checked around the premises and discovered that the security razor wire mounted on the precast wall had been cut,” he said.

“They also discovered that the screen door leading to the bank had also been tampered with, and some windows were open indicating that there was a burglary.”

It is alleged that Gambiza and Madimba climbed a precast wall to access the banking hall.

The bank is manned by a security guard, there are CCTVs and alarm systems.

Following the burglary, the bank closed the branch and it only reopened last Wednesday following the completion of investigations by police. Herald