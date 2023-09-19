MAID AND GANG STEALS US$32K FROM FORMER EMPLOYER

A BULAWAYO domestic worker allegedly ganged up with four accomplices and drugged his ex-employer’s four vicious dogs to access the premises before robbing his former boss of US$32 000, R35 000, and £1 500 at gunpoint, a magistrate heard.
Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza heard this
when Craig Dube (29), a domestic worker formerly employed by Mr Concern
Sibanda, appeared before him, together with his accomplices Shepherd Ncube
(34), Mbuso Ncube (37), Selby Nkala (37), and Bupenyu Ncube (35) facing armed
robbery charges.
The quintet pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody
to 26 September for trial.
Prosecuting, Ms Portia Mashazhu said on November 14, 2021,
at around 2AM, the five men armed themselves with a gun, knife, and an iron bar
and went to the complainant’s home in Kensington.
The court heard that upon arrival, they allegedly drugged
Mr Sibanda’s four dogs resulting in them being unconscious.
“After drugging the dogs, the accused persons entered the
premises and rounded up the employees and took them to one of the rooms where
they tied their hands using shoelaces before ordering them to lie on their
stomachs,” said Ms Mashazhu.
The court was told that one of the accused persons remained
behind guarding the complainant’s employer’s family, while the others laid an
ambush on the complainant at the gate.
“At around 7.50AM,
the complainant opened the front door to his main house as he was preparing to
go to church with his wife, Ms Ruth Sibanda who is now deceased,” said Ms
Mashazhu.
Upon spotting the couple, the accused persons immediately
stormed into the house and pointed the firearm at the two victims threatening
to shoot them as they demanded keys to the safe.
The accused persons then manhandled the complainant and his
wife and kicked them as they demanded safe keys.
Mr Sibanda gave the accused person his safe keys and led
them to where he kept the money.
“The complainant showed them the safe that was in the
storeroom and they opened it and took US$23 000 and R35 000. They demanded to
be shown more safes in the house,” said Ms Mashazhu.
The court heard that Mr Sibanda led the gang to another
safe where they took US$3 000 and 1500 British pounds.
Ms Mashazhu said the accused persons opened the
complainant’s gun cabinet and took US$6 000, a .38mm Rossi revolver, eight live
rounds, and two smartphones.
After ransacking the complainant’s house, the gang demanded
car keys, took his Toyota Hilux, and drove off. The stolen car was found the
following day abandoned outside a house in Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo.
Investigations led to the arrest of the five men. The
stolen revolver was recovered from one Gift Sebata who is now deceased. The
money was not recovered. Chronicle
