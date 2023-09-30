MADZIBABA LOSES TWO WIVES AND THREE CHILDREN

AS certain as death, goes the age-old adage. But for the Manyanga family of Nyamakate village 25 in Hurungwe, Mashonaland West province, this has all but lost meaning. The last angel of death seems to have camped at this homestead calling nine family members one after the other since the beginning of this month.

Blessing Nyanyiwa (27) a daughter–in-law to the Manyanga family and her three-year-old daughter Ropafadzo were the latest victims of the grim reaper.

The cause of these deaths remains a mystery, with most of the deceased said to have complained of a sore throat before passing on.

The family is affiliated to the Johane Marange apostolic sect, famed for shunning modern medical systems.

NewsDay Weekender this week travelled to Nyamakate to get firsthand information on the calamity that has befallen the Manyanga family.

The family spokesperson Luke Manyanga at first became evasive saying the family was still grieving and was not entertaining the media.

However, with the aid of Chief Chundu, real name Abel Mbasera, and village head Agrippa Mapisaunga, one of the family members Gladman Manyanga (35) later opened up on the issue.

As young as he is, Gladman has lost two wives, three children, a niece, a nephew and a close relative to one of his wives.

A member of the Johane Marange apostolic sect, Gladman is a taxi driver in the border town of Chirundu. He is now left with six wives following the death of two others.

Gladman was reluctant to entertain some of the questions posed to him.

“Some of what you have heard is not true. Some people are just fabricating stories. It's normal that people get sick and die but what is being said that they died because of a mysterious disease is not true. Some of them had some other ailments not sore throats as alleged by rumour mongers,” he said.

Asked whether the deceased had visited a health facility, Gladman refused to respond.

He even denied the news crew access to the family graveyard where the deceased were buried.

Village head Mapisaunga said the community was still in shock over the mysterious deaths.

“It is not normal to lose such a number from the same family in less than a month,” Mapisaunga said.

The family has been in continuous mourning for nearly a month without any knowledge as to when this sad episode will pass.

Chief Chundu said he has since engaged the Health ministry to intervene and help stop any further loss of life.

“I want to advise those who do not respect other people's rights that each individual has his or her right to health, so we are worried as leaders when we have some churches that craft their own constitutions that are not aligned to the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We want people to shun such church doctrines.

"When one is not feeling well, he or she should be taken to hospital for medication and by doing this, we are saving lives,” he said.

He added: “This family lost nine members due to a disease, they had the same symptoms and no one of them even dared to visit the hospital. Some of these diseases are treatable. With immediate effect, as the chief of this area, I will arrest anyone who does not respect his or her right to health or any member of the family or community who does not respect his relative's right to health.”

While many are wondering about these happenings, a lot of conspiracy theories have been thrown around, but what remains as a fact is that the jaws of death have visited the Manyanga family.

As it stands, no one in the family knows who is next and when the chain of mysterious deaths will abate.

Losing nine members within a month is taking a psychological toll on both the surviving members and villagers.

And worse still, the family has lost 35 members since 1989 and who knows, all could be the result of the church doctrine.

For Gladman, losing seven family members including wives and children within a short space of time has not been easy, but he has not bothered to find the cause. Newsday