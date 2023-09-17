POLL OBSERVERS WERE EMBARRASSED, SAYS IBBO

Veteran academic and political analyst Ibbo Mandaza says election observers, including those from Africa, were embarrassed by what they witnessed during Zimbabwe's disputed elections.
Mandaza (IM), who is also the Sapes Trust convenor and a
publisher, told Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube (TN) on the platform
In Conversation with Trevor, that the August 23 and 24 polls were the worst he
has seen since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.
Below are excerpts from the interview.
TN: Ibbo, I am delighted that I finally pinned you down.
Welcome.
IM: Always good to see you.
TN: Ibbo, if things had gone according to plan you would be
in South Africa for the OR Tambo lecture; which our good friend Fikile Mbalula
decided that it should not go ahead.
There is a thing in his letter where he says the ANC is
engaged in delicate conversations concerning the Zimbabwean situation.
In the first instance what was your response when you heard
the lecture had been postponed?
And secondly are you aware of this delicate conversation
that is supposed to be taking place?
IM: Well, in the first place I did not know [as] I was out
in Chihota to bury a relative.
Out of the network [range]. When I got back I saw this
communication, a missed call from my brother and comrade David Masondo.
It was billed two weeks ago that I would speak today, this
evening actually and he told me, look there was an anonymous message poster
declaring that the lecture was postponed...
TN: Postponed.
IM: They did not know where it came from.
So they issued a
statement saying no, the lecture is still on, and then came Mbalula's directive
sent from Harare that the lecture must be off.
That was the first. I [then] said to David I do not
understand the import of that letter, particularly since you are a functionary
of the ANC.
If I were you I would not defy them. Let us go with it, let
us postpone it...
TN: Yeah.
IM: ...Indefinitely, but no confrontation. He said fine.
Then the rest is history as you know.
The second question is, yes I do suspect that there has
been some discussions between the ANC and Zanu-PF over the elections. But I
doubt that Trevor, no I mean...
TN: David Masondo? No Fikile Mbalula.
IM: [Yes] would be the one in charge of it, because as it
turned out when (South African President) Cyril [Ramaphosa] left on Monday
evening...
TN: After the inauguration?
IM: After the inauguration he left straight away, and
Mbalula and his deputy were left behind.
It appears discussing mainly Zanu-PF and ANC matters.
I doubt that Fikile would be of the capacity to deal with
what you call delicate issues.
But I have no doubt that it had been conveyed, either over
the weekend, or subsequently that the region was not happy about the elections.
I took two hints from what Cyril said when he was
interviewed on SABC.
He was asked why are you congratulating [President]
Mnangagwa? He said it's protocol.
When the electoral commission announces somebody as a
winner, as regional partners, neighbourhood, we have to congratulate.
But, that does not pre-empt the necessity of looking at the
report, he said that.
And secondly, I would say that he came for the inauguration
on the same note, but also in addition I would say that there would have been
conversations with the other heads of states over the weekend.
Many of whom would have said look Cyril, you are going to
the inauguration, represent us, but also convey their message to Harare that we
are not happy with what has happened.
So I think that the nature of the Sadc Observer Mission
(Seom) report, not only (Seom) report, although everyone is emphasising that,
but all the other reports amidst the observers themselves, both the heads of
missions and individuals, all were acutely embarrassed of what they saw.
All, (former Nigerian President Goodluck) Jonathan, (Seom
head) Mbumba, the Namibian delegation, notwithstanding the grandstanding when
they got back home criticising the report. They all said this is the worst
election they have ever seen.
So there is consensus about the election, that this is
a...I mean you and I were here. I mean I have never seen such...
TN: It is the worst we have ever witnessed Ibbo.
IM: It was incredible.
TN: What a disaster. I will get to the [election]
observers. Your sentiments: I think in the night or during the evening, you
said elections brazenly stolen and the voters rendered mere useless statistics.
Deplorable. Depressing.
That is what you said. And for me the deplorable and
depressing continues.
As you are driving around Harare, the city, you can sense
it. It is as if something came and punched the whole nation. There is no
excitement...
IM: Funeral.
TN: It is worse than a funeral. At a funeral people cry.
IM: Yes.
TN: Here nobody's crying, but you can see that they are
hurting.
IM: It was a very pertinent tweet that you posted, I
retweeted it. It really explains the mood following elections. Not this
election alone, but all previous elections.
TN: But this one is worse.
IM: Yeah it is terrible, and for me the most depressing is
the extent to which people's votes are stolen.
People queue for hours to be heard, and then you glibly
steal their vote. For me that is the most cynical part of the electoral
process.
I wish we would have an alternative to elections, but every
time elections come...
I could not go to my home area during the election because
my people told me ‘you come here you put us in trouble'.
When you leave we will be in trouble.
So I was meeting them for the first time in six months at a
funeral.
And they told me, I mean it was horror as usual, every
election is horror you know.
People are regimented, they are forced on to the buses. It
is incredible.
For me, what depresses me most is that our people here are
so defensive.
I saw the (George) Charamba's and them issuing some crazy
statements you know, attacking Mumba, but hell we were all here, we saw it for
ourselves.
TN: We saw it for ourselves.
IM: So what is it?
TN: We saw it for ourselves...
IM: We are the only country in the region that does that.
Every election is a war zone, every election is rigged.
I was talking to somebody, a former head of state, I won't
mention him.
He was saying to me a few months ago, what do you guys look
for in elections in Zimbabwe? Every election is rigged in Zimbabwe.
And he has been here as observer, as head of state. So the
reputation of Zimbabwe and rigging of elections is now legend.
The Standard
